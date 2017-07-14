News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Schools Seeks to Create 'Robust Arts Program'
At its July 17 meeting (agenda: here) the Monrovia School Board will ...
~ Consider adopting a waiver for the 2017-18 school year to allow Jeffrey Mitchel Golubchick to be an elementary school principal. According to the staff report, the district has been unable to hire a fully credentialed candidate who also has "the background, training and abilities to develop a robust arts program in an elementary setting." Golubchick has a master's degree in educational administration and "also has an extensive educational backgroundin theatre arts and scenography."
~ Consider giving its emloyees a 1.5 percent salary boost retroactive to July 1, 2016.
- Brad Haugaard
