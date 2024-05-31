News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Slowing Vehicle Sales Mean Less City Revenue, Deficit Will Draw on Reserves

At 6:45 p.m. this Tuesday the City Council will hold a closed session to evaluate the city manager (details) followed by its regular meeting, at which it will:

~ Receive a budget update that shows "there continues to be a slowing of sales tax revenues due to a reduction in revenue from new vehicle purchases."

"In total, the City’s overall budgeted revenues for Fiscal Year 2023-24 are projected to be $132.80M and budgeted expenditures are $138.18M for Fiscal Year 2023-24. The excess of budgeted expenditures over budgeted revenues is the planned use of reserves that have been set aside in a prior year and that are approved as part of the budget." More here

~ Consider proclaiming June 8 as Race Unity Day and June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month

~ Then, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday the council will hold a goal setting meeting at the Doubletree. Details

- Brad Haugaard

