Slowing Vehicle Sales Mean Less City Revenue, Deficit Will Draw on Reserves

~ Receive a budget update that shows "there continues to be a slowing of sales tax revenues due to a reduction in revenue from new vehicle purchases."
"In total, the City’s overall budgeted revenues for Fiscal Year 2023-24 are projected to be $132.80M and budgeted expenditures are $138.18M for Fiscal Year 2023-24. The excess of budgeted expenditures over budgeted revenues is the planned use of reserves that have been set aside in a prior year and that are approved as part of the budget." More here.
~ Consider proclaiming June 8 as Race Unity Day and June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
~ Then, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday the council will hold a goal setting meeting at the Doubletree. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
