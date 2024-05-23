Monrovia Police: Man Batters Woman, Arrested; Shoplifting; Catalytic Converter Thefts; Road Rage; Assault During Attempted Robbery, Man Arrested

Petty Theft / Resisting an Officer – Suspect Arrested
May 16 at 1:49 a.m., a resident of an apartment complex in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported a suspicious subject in a private parking structure. Officers arrived and located the subject wrapped in a motorcycle cover belonging to one of the residents. The subject was found to have stolen property belonging to a resident's motorcycle. The resident desired prosecution. The subject became noncompliant and walked away from officers. Officers were able to stop him. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
May 16 at 7:12 a.m., a caller in the 1200 block of S. Mayflower reported several mailboxes were broken into. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspects Arrested
May 16 at 7:31 a.m., officers conducted a search of a vacant residence in the 200 block of W. Evergreen. Three subjects were found inside. The property owner desired prosecution. The subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
May 16 at 10:06 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of N. Mountain reported that sometime throughout the night, several items were stolen from his unlocked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
May 16 at 3:41 p.m., a loss prevention officer from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft from on May 13. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
May 16 at 3:41 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of N. Magnolia reported gardening tools stolen from the bed of a truck. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 16 at 7:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to a welfare check on a male subject laying on the grass in the area of Lime and Heliotrope. Officers arrived and made contact with the known subject. He was not in need of assistance. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspects Arrested
May 16 at 11:43 p.m., while patrolling the 2100 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a group of suspicious subjects on bicycles commit vehicle code violations and littering. An investigation revealed the littering was drug paraphernalia. Another subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Grand Theft
May 17 at 12:54 a.m., officers patrolling the area of Colorado and Madison were dispatched to a catalytic converter theft in progress. Officers arrived, but the suspects were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 17 at 1:18 a.m., while patrolling the area of Ivy and Palm officers observed a bicyclist commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop. A computer check revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant. The subject was arrest.
Grand Theft Auto
May 17 at 5:03 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte called to report that his vehicle had been stolen overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
May 17 at 5:43 a.m. a resident in the 500 block of S. Madison called to report his vehicle's catalytic converter had been stolen. This incident is related to the prior similar call for service in the 800 block of W. Colorado. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspects Arrested
May 17 at 8:53 a.m., officers responded to a vacant property in the 200 block of W. Evergreen regarding a male subject inside the property. Officers arrived and located two subjects inside. The property owner was contacted and he desired prosecution. The suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
May 17 at 10:26 a.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington called to report a male subject entered the store and exited with merchandise he did not pay for. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
May 17 at 11:49 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of W. Duarte reported that sometime during the night someone stole property from inside of her vehicle. This investigation is continuing
Petty Theft
May 17 at 12:30 p.m., a caller 100 block of W. Foothill reported that while shopping inside a business her wallet was stolen from inside of her bag. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Person
May 17 at 3:14 p.m., a subject walked into the MPD lobby to report his adult son missing. An officer took a missing person report and entered him into the system. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 17 at 5:59 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Almond called to report that her child's father was at the location causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and made contact with the male subject. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest and wanted for attempted murder in Lancaster. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 17 at 9:03 p.m., a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle called to report an intoxicated subject on the premises. Officers arrived and located the subject. An investigation revealed the subject was too intoxicated to care for herself. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 17 at 9:25 p.m., while at a separate call for service, officer saw a male subject on the 400 block of S. Myrtle who appeared to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Homicide
May 17 at 9:21 p.m., Monrovia Police Department Dispatch received a telephone call from a woman saying a male subject, against whom she had a restraining order, was at her home armed with a knife. Officers responded immediately and discovered the male subject deceased with a gunshot wound. The female reporting party was detained at the scene. A firearm was recovered. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Division was notified of the incident and has assumed control of the investigation. No arrests have been made. All further inquiries should be directed to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.
Petty Theft
May 18 at 7:05 a.m., a caller stated that his wallet was stolen from inside of his vehicle while parked in the area of Duarte and Encino on May 17. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
May 18 at 8:17 a.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle, an officer saw discovered a patrol vehicle parked at the location had been vandalized. This investigation is continuing.
Structure Fire
May 18 at 12:58 p.m., officers responded to a garage fire in the 400 block of W. Lemon. One of the residents disposed of a cigarette in a trash bin inside of the detached garage. The trash bin caught on fire but was quickly put out with a water hose when officers arrived. No injuries were reported. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 19 at 8:56 a.m., an employee from a business in the 800 block of S. Mountain called to report a suspicious subject checking door handles on parked vehicles. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A computer search revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
May 19 at 10:04 p.m., a retail store in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report several subjects who left with merchandise without paying. The subjects were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Robbery – Suspect Arrested
May 19 at 11:11 p.m., two victims walked into the MPD lobby to report that they had been assaulted in a parking lot while one of the suspects was trying to take a victim’s property. One of the victims sustained injuries to the head and was treated by MFD. Officers searched the area and located a suspect nearby who was positively identified by one of the victims. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
May 20 at 12:19 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Walnut on a report of a traffic collision involving a parked car. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed she was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
May 20 at 8:17 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of Central and Ivy. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
May 20 at 10:40 a.m., the caller from a construction site in the 400 block of Genoa reported that over the weekend someone gained access to the site and stole electrical wire and pipes. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
May 20 at 11:18 a.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of S. Primrose reported three company vehicles were broken into and damaged. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence / Felon with a Gun – Suspect Arrested
May 20 at 11:48 a.m., a caller from a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington called to report a male and female subject were possibly physically fighting in one of the rooms. Officers arrived and made contact with both subjects. An investigation revealed the male had battered the female. He was arrested and was also found to be an ex-felon in possession of two firearms. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mail Tampering
May 20 at 2:23 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Canyon Crest called to report a male subject stole his mail. The investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
May 21 at 7:35 a.m., the owner of a business in the 100 block of E. Chestnut discovered someone shattered the glass of the front door. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 21 at 7:42 a.m., officers responded to the area of California and Colorado regarding a traffic collision. An investigation revealed that one of the drivers’ failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the victim. Both drivers complained of pain but refused medical treatment.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 21 at 3:54 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Magnolia and Cypress witnessed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. A computer search revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
May 21 at 8:59 p.m., an employee of a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male adult had just taken merchandise and left the store without paying. Officers arrived and located the male running. He was stopped and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The stolen property was returned. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Reckless Driving
May 21 at 11:04 p.m., while patrolling the 200 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was located a short distance abandoned. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Tampering – Suspect Arrested
May 22 at 12:05 a.m., an alarm company for a car dealership in the 1400 block of S. Mountain reported seeing a male subject rummaging through a customer's vehicle. Officers arrived and located the male. He ran from them, but was apprehended without incident. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
May 22 at 7:37 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Evergreen reported a breaker was stolen from the building. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft
May 22 at 8:02 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Lemon reported the catalytic converter to her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Assault
May 22 at 9:54 a.m., a road rage incident was reported in the area of Magnolia and Huntington. The parties pulled in a parking lot, one of the parties got out and approached the other party who was still in her vehicle. One of the drivers’ knocked the phone out of the others hand. Officers arrived and made contact with both parties. This investigating is continuing.
Domestic Violence / False Imprisonment
May 22 at 4:02 p.m., a witness in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported a male and female subject were yelling and the male subject was not allowing the female subject to walk away by forcing her in the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
