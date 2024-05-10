Medical Job Fair May 23

Monrovia Community Adult School will host a job fair on Thursday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to noon at 920 S. Mountain Ave. Nurse assistants, home care aides, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians, support staff. Employers attending include Atherton Baptist Homes, Santa Anita Convalescent Hospital, Walgreens, Era Life Care, Northeast Community Clinic, 1Heart Caregiver Services, Home Instead, Visiting Angels, Senior Helpers, Insight for Life, The Kensington Sierra Madre, and Glen Park Senior Living. Free tacos for registered attendees. The school's Career Center can help with resume reviews and document preparation. For questions or to schedule a resume review appointment, call 471-3035.
- Brad Haugaard
