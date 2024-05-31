City Manager: Inverted Library Park Flags Wasn't City's Doing; It's Being Investigated

City Manager Dylan Feik writes:
"This morning around 6:50 a.m., I received a phone call from the Police Department that someone went into Library Park and inverted all of the U.S. flags displayed along Myrtle Avenue. We have been receiving many phone calls and messages where some residents believe the City of Monrovia purposefully set the flags upside down. That is not what happened. At this time we are investigating further into who committed this act and hope to share more information as it becomes available. Within minutes, city crews began arriving and together we removed over 120 flagpoles, reset the flags correctly, and reposted them correctly by 8:05 a.m. Many residents stopped by to watch and some even helped out."
- Brad Haugaard
