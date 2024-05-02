News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Traffic Violation Leads to Arrest for Domestic Violence; Car Repo Person Battered; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 510 service events, resulting in 79 investigations.
Vandalism
April 25 at 1:19 a.m., employees from a business in the 300 block of W. Foothill reported that an unknown subject threw a rock through the window. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
April 26 at 12:58 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Pomona saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the officer made contact with the driver. A computer search revealed the driver was unlicensed and the passenger was wanted by the Arcadia Police Department. The passenger arrested and taken into custody.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
April 26 at 10:37 a.m., a caller in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a subject who was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and the subject left. Officers were called back and the subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
April 26 at 7:31 p.m., while patrolling the area of Primrose and Linwood an officer saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. The bicyclist was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
April 26 at 7:54 p.m., in the area of Huntington and Magnolia, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. Further investigation revealed the driver had an outstanding felony warrant out of Monrovia for Domestic Violence. The subject was arrested and booked before bonding out.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 28 at 1:12 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Ivy and Chestnut saw a motorist commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop. The officer made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation confirmed that the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Residential Burglary
April 28 at 1:25 p.m., a resident in the 1300 block of S. Fifth reported a burglary that had occurred two weeks prior. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
April 28 at 6:54 p.m., a caller in the area of Mountain and Central reported a non-injury traffic collision between two vehicles. Officers arrived and cited the party who was found to be at fault.
Petty Theft / Credit Card Fraud
April 28 at 7:06 p.m., a customer of a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington discovered someone stole her wallet while she was inside the store and the suspect had made several fraudulent transactions. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
April 29 at 2:10 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Greystone reported his vehicle stolen. Officers searched the area for the vehicle, but could not locate it. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
April 29 at 8:57 a.m., officers were patrolling the 200 block of E. Evergreen and located two subjects inside an abandoned residence. One of the subjects was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released in at the scene.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
April 29 at 11:31 a.m., while patrolling the area of Duarte and Shamrock an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The driver was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Vehicle Burglary
April 29 at 3:43 p.m., a resident in the 1300 block of Orange called to report that his vehicle had been ransacked overnight and tools were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
April 29 at 8:42 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Duarte and Magnolia saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation and cause a traffic collision. One of the parties complained of pain, but refused medical treatment.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
April 30, at 2:03 p.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Pomona an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a violation. The driver admitted to being in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
April 30 at 3:03 p.m., a resident in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower walked into the MPD lobby to report his wallet and credit cards stolen out of his vehicle. The credit cards were used at several locations before they were canceled. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
May 1 at 10:12 a.m., a battery was reported in the 900 block of Norumbega. Officers arrived and determined that the victim was attempting to repossess the suspect’s vehicle and the suspect battered the victim. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
May 1 at 10:38 a.m., an employee of a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report that one of their windows had been broken overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 1 at 3:06 p.m., a restaurant in the 800 block of W. Huntington called to report a subject was trespassing. Officers, made contact with the subject, and confirmed that he was in violation of a trespass authorization form. A computer search revealed the subject had two warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Fire
May 1 at 8:50 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported in the 900 block of E. Huntington. Officers and MFD arrived to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. This investigation is continuing.
