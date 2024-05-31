News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

First Station Square Farmers Market on June 1


On Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the city will hold the first Monrovia Farmers Market at Station Square with nearly 60 tents of fresh produce, fruits, nuts, meats, artisan breads and more.

- Brad Haugaard

