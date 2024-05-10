Homeless Housing Program to Begin in Monrovia

Monrovia and LA County will partner to address homelessness in Monrovia through the Pathway Home
program, which provides short-term housing, three meals a day and such services as case management, connections to physical and mental health care, substance use disorder treatment, benefits enrollment, life skills development, and more. In Monrovia, the facility will be at a hotel on East Huntington Drive. City Manager Dylan Feik said he and the City Council toured a similar program in Pomona and were impressed. The program is fully funded by LA County.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment