Raising Funds for Families Hurt by Falling Tree

She writes that the Jones family "are good people who struggled with job losses during Covid and now have lost pretty much everything.
"Martha, my sister, is a single mom whose car was totaled as a result of the tree. She has struggled to put two girls through college and now has to buy a new car she cannot afford so as to get to work, and has thousands of dollars in damage to her own property now as well, with high deductibles."
The Jones Family Go Fund Me page, which is attempting to raise $35,000 to assist in relocating, replacing their crushed van, furniture, and other possessions.
Th Martha Martinez Go Fund Me page is attempting to raise $10,000 to assist Martha Martinez, a neighbor of the Jones family, whose car was crushed when the tree fell.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment