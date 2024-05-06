School Board Member Wants State to Allow District Voters Option to Choose At-Large Elections

Monrovia School Board Member Maritza Travanti just posted on X (formerly Twitter) that: “I’m asking our CA legislators to take another look at CVRA [California Voting Rights Act] & consider an amendment to allow for communities to vote whether they want at-large or district voting. The bill should not be one size fits all.”
To comply with California state law, the Monrovia School District is planning to have district elections for school board members, with each district selecting one member for the Board of Education. This would begin with the next election in November.
- Brad Haugaard
