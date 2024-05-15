News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Dinner at Something Healthy Cafe
Dinner at Something Healthy Cafe, on the east side of Shamrock just north of Huntington. Got the half sandwich/half soup deal with the rosemary sandwich and tomato basil soup for $10.75, and an iced tea for $2.75. Very good.
- Brad Haugaard
5/15/2024
