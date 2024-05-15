News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Something Healthy Cafe


Dinner at Something Healthy Cafe, on the east side of Shamrock just north of Huntington. Got the half sandwich/half soup deal with the rosemary sandwich and tomato basil soup for $10.75, and an iced tea for $2.75. Very good. 

- Brad Haugaard 

