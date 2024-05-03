News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Council to Consider Norumbega House, Homelessness, Etc.


At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will ...

~ Consider approving a plan to add a 3,758 square foot, two-story, single-family residence with an attached 1,348 square foot four-car garage on a a 1.295-acre lot 545 Norumbega Drive. Details

~ Hold a study session to discuss the county's Pathway Home “Interim Housing” Project, which is designed to help transition from  homelessness to permanent housing, and  discuss program goals for historic preservation. Details.

~ Proclaim May as Mental Health Awareness Month and Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Brad Haugaard

