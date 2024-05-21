Joanne Spring, Founder of Monrovia Reads, Has Died

The Monrovia Rotary Club reports that Joanne Spring, the founder of Monrovia Reads, has died. The club reports that she "was not only a dear friend of our club but also a pillar of our community and a tireless champion of literacy in Monrovia. Her dedication and passion touched countless lives, and her legacy will continue to inspire us all. Joanne was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Joanne."
- Brad Haugaard
