Monrovia Police: Yelling Becomes Shooting; Family Brawl; Pedestrian Hit By Car; Fire; Fight About Fire; Etc.

Possession of Drugs – Suspect Arrested
May 9 at 2:01 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 400 block of Linwood and located a suspicious parked vehicle occupied by two subjects and made contact with the subjects. A search revealed the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
May 9 at 9:49 a.m., a caller in the 3200 block of S. Peck reported a commercial burglary. The suspect posed as a contractor and picked up a purchase order intended for another company. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
May 9 at 11:20 a.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report thefts that took place a month prior. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity / Suspicious Circumstances – Suspect Arrested
May 9 at 1:18 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Evergreen reported she was in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend. Officers arrived and made contact with both subjects. The boyfriend was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Vandalism
May 9 at 3:15 p.m., a vandalism was reported in the 300 block of Oakcliff. The caller reported the rear window to his vehicle was smashed. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
May 9 at 3:18 p.m., an employee from a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington called to report a robbery. The caller stated that a subject took merchandise and when an employee approached the subject, the subject pushed the employee to the ground and fled. Officers located a subject matching the description, a field show up confirmed the subject was the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 9 at 7:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Palm on a report of an argument between a male and female subject. Officers arrived, located and made contact with the subjects. An investigation revealed that the male subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 9 at 9:36 p.m., an employee of a restaurant in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report that a suspicious person was acting erratically and refusing the leave. Officers arrived and made contacted with the subject. A computer search revealed he had a no bail warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
May 10 at 1:50 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported that someone stole her wallet at a business. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
May 10 at 4:05 p.m., an employee at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a theft that occurred on May 6 where merchandise was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
May 10 at 4:47 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Longden and Myrtle for a traffic violation. Upon contacting the driver, the officer observed a controlled substance inside the vehicle. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 10 at 6:07 p.m., officers responded to the area of Chestnut and Primrose regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Fraud – Suspect Arrested
May 10 at 7:21 p.m., fraud was reported in a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth. Officers arrived and determined that a female subject fraudulently used a credit card not belonging to her to pay for a room. The female subject was located a short distance away in a vehicle. Officers conducted a traffic stop and determined that she was in violation of credit card fraud. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Fire
May 10 at 8:22 p.m., a residential fire was reported in the 600 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived to assist MFD with evacuating the residence and crowd control. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
May 10 at 11:30 p.m., a fight was reported in the 100 block of Mauna Loa. Officers arrived and determined two roommates were upset about a fire that occurred earlier in the day and were involved in a physical altercation. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
May 11 at 10:14 a.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report that his vehicle was burglarized on April 14. His credit cards were stolen in used outside the city. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
May 11 at 11:02 a.m., officers responded to the area of Magnolia and Cherry regarding a hit and run traffic collision. This investigation is continuing.
Arrest Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 11 at 2:43 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of S. Myrtle regarding a female subject loitering to the rear of an apartment complex. The officer arrived and made contact with the subject. A computer search revealed she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
May 11 at 3:08 p.m., a caller reported that her wallet was stolen while shopping inside a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. While the officer was conducting his investigation, the victim was alerted that her credit card was just used in Duarte. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 11 at 9:20 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Foothill and Alta Vista. A records check on the driver showed he had warrants. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
May 11 at 11:07 p.m., a battery was reported in the 100 block of W. Palm. Officers arrived and determined that a family event led to an argument where several family members battered each other. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
May 12 at 9:33 a.m., a caller in the 800 block of W. Walnut reported that a subject broke a window to his vehicle. The subject fled the scene but was located nearby. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
May 12 at 2:25 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported her necklace was stolen while at a business. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest / Violation of Court. Order – Suspect Arrested
May 12 at 2:47 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Bonita reported a female subject restrained from the location had arrived. Officers arrived and located the female subject. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
May 12 at 10:09 p.m., an officer patrolling a parking lot in the 900 block of S. Fifth located an unoccupied stolen vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 12 at 10:52 p.m., while patrolling the area of Encino and Alta an officer saw a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the bicyclist. An investigation revealed he was under the influence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
May 13 at 1:44 p.m., a solo traffic collision was reported in the area of Royal Oaks and Mountain. The driver suffered a medical emergency and went up and over the sidewalk, into a brick wall and came to a stop in the front yard of a residence. Nobody was injured as a result and the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Trespass / Assault on Police Officer – Suspect Arrested
May 13 at 2:47 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Evergreen regarding multiple subjects trespassing. Officers arrived and were aggressively approached by a male subject who was refusing to comply with the officers’ requests. Officers attempted different methods of de-escalation and the subject refused to comply. He was eventually arrested and taken into custody.
Trespassing
May 13 at 10:32 p.m., an alarm activation was reported in the 100 block of W. Lime. Officers arrived and found an unlocked door. A search revealed several people were inside the building trespassing. The property management refused to prosecute and only wanted the subjects to leave.
Urinate in Public – Suspect Arrested
May 14 at 10:13 a.m., a caller in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male urinating in public. Officers arrived and contacted a subject matching the description. The caller positively identified the subject and desired prosecution. The subject refused to give officers his name. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Weapon Offense Myrtle – Suspect Arrested
May 14 at 12:11 p.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and California an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. When contacting the driver the officer saw a baton next to the driver. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
May 14 at 9:36 p.m., an employee of a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a female suspect ran out of the store with power tools without paying. Officers responded and located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. A field show-up confirmed she was the suspect. The stolen property was returned to the store. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
May 15 at 7:54 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Norumbega called to report his vehicle was broken into sometime during the evening. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
May 15 at 11:16 a.m., a resident walked into the MPD lobby to report that his bank account showed fraudulent activity. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 15 at 4:11 p.m., a victim in the 1600 block of S. Mountain walked out of a store and realized that her vehicle had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
May 15 at 4:47 p.m., a resident in the in the 500 block of S. Mayflower reported that his vehicle was hit while parked on the street and the driver did not stop. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest
May 15 at 5:03 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. Foothill reported that a female subject restrained from the location was there. Officers arrived and could not find any evidence of a restraining order. A computer search revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon / Drug Paraphernalia / Pursuit
May 15 at 9:09 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Cherry regarding people yelling outside. The caller reported two vehicles in the middle of the street with several occupants in the vehicles yelling at each other. One of the vehicles shot at the occupants of the other vehicle. Officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Two suspects fled and one of the occupants stayed in the vehicle. She was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
May 15 at 9:33 p.m., a guest of a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported someone had entered her unlocked vehicle sometime during the day and took items. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment