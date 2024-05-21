Arcadian, an 80-Pound Lap Dog

Arcadian is a big guy with an equally big heart. He’s an 80 pound lap-dog in the shape of a Shepherd mix.
Arcadian has been out with the Pasadena Humane Mobile Outreach team and they have nothing but wonderful things to say about him. He’s super friendly, easy to train and walks right next to you on a walk. He’s very quick to make friends with everyone who he meets.
He will often place a gentle paw on your lap to prod you to give him some pets, then replace that with his head, then the rest of his body if you allow it. He just wants to be close to you!
Arcadian also appears to be friendly with dogs- he has met a few at the shelter and seems to want to play with them. He might be a great buddy for another large dog.
If you’re ready for all the love you can handle, you might be ready for Arcadian!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment