Monrovia Police: Drunk Landlord Hits Tenant; Possible Kidnapping Attempt; Pursuit of Bicyclist; Etc.

Petty Theft
May 2 at 7:39 a.m., an officer patrolling the 500 block of W. Foothill discovered a vehicle that looked like it had been tampered with. An investigation revealed items had been stolen from the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Embezzlement
May 2 at 12:34 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that a business in the 100 block of W. Olive suddenly closed after he invested money. The employees have stopped responding to communications from the victim. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
May 2 at 2:56 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report that one of the side mounted lamps had been stolen from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
May 2 at 3:59 p.m., officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding vandalism. Officers arrived and determined that three vehicles had been vandalized with spray paint. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
May 2 at 6:33 p.m., an employee of a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male adult subject entered the store, took merchandise and fled the store without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
May 2 at 7:02 p.m., the owner of a business in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle, reported a male adult subject entered and took cash from one of the office rooms. The subject fled the area with the cash. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 3 at 10:07 a.m., while patrolling the 200 block of W. Huntington an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop. A computer search revealed that the driver had a suspended license and an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 3 at 1:36 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Mountain and Huntington saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code and a traffic stop was conducted. The officer made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Burglary
May 3 at 2:00 p.m., a business in the 400 block of E. Huntington reported property was stolen from inside over the past three days. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 3 at 5:08 p.m., a caller reported an adult male subject laying on the sidewalk in the 400 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and located a heavily intoxicated subject who was unable to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Battery
May 3 at 5:31 p.m., a resident in the 1300 block of California reported his landlord came to his home and hit him for unknown reasons. The suspect left. The resident said the landlord appeared heavily intoxicated. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
May 3 at 7:33 p.m., the customer of a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported her wallet was stolen from inside her purse while she was shopping. This investigation is continued.
Reckless Driving / Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
May 3 at 8:09 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Primrose and Chestnut when he saw a motorist driving recklessly. A traffic stop was conducted and the officer made contact with the driver. The officer discovered that the driver was in possession of a handgun. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery / Public Intoxication
May 3 at 11:07 p.m., several callers in the 500 block of S. Myrtle reported a male subject fighting patrons. Officers arrived and were unable to locate any victims. The suspect was heavily intoxicated and had sustained injuries from a fight. He was transported to a nearby hospital for medical care. This investigation is continuing.
Contributing to Minor's Delinquency / Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 3 at 11:36 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Myrtle reported a suspicious vehicle parked in front of his home and occupied by two males. Officers arrived and found the adult male in the driver's seat was heavily intoxicated and had been providing the juvenile passenger with alcohol. When officers attempted to arrest the adult male, he began fighting officers, causing minor injuries to two officers. The suspect was successfully arrested and transported to the MPD Jail to be held for a sobering period.
Suspicious Circumstances
May 4 at 12:34 p.m., a caller reported a possible kidnapping in the area of 700 W. Huntington. Two adults were seen struggling with a female juvenile and trying to put her into a car. The vehicle fled the area prior to officers arriving. This investigation is continuing.
Challenging to Fight
May 4 at 1:22 p.m., a resident in the area of Ivy and Colorado called to report she was on a walk and a motorist who failed to stop at a stop sign almost hit her as she was crossing the street. Words were exchanged and the motorist challenged the caller to a fight. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 5 at 6:36 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of Bonita called to report that his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Intoxication
May 5 at 12:44 p.m., a caller in the area of Wildrose and California reported a subject who was part of a tour group was intoxicated and passed out on a front yard. Officers and MFD arrived and checked on the well-being of the individual. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment.
Possession of Drugs – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 12:46 p.m., a resident in the area of California and Hurstview called to report a male and female arguing. Officers arrived and found the male subject to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 1:21 p.m., a passerby in the area of Shamrock and Evergreen reported a subject was slumped over. Officer arrived and discovered the subject was under the influence of drugs. He was arrested and transported to the MPD Jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 7:31 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a driver who was passed out behind the wheel. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation determined he was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 7:37 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Duarte reported a male subject laying on the ground. Officers arrived and determined the he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 9:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to a bar in the 600 block of S. Myrtle regarding a male and female who appeared to be fighting. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed the male subject battered his girlfriend. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
May 6 at 8:41 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of S. Shamrock reported a vehicle with a smashed side window. A second vandalism was reported in the immediate area later in the day. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 6 at 3:45 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of S. Ivy walked outside his residence and discovered his vehicle had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery
May 6 at 4:45 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that her boyfriend had slapped her the day before. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
May 6 at 11:04 p.m., while patrolling the 700 block of E. Lemon the officer saw a subject in a park after hours, in violation of a municipal code. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 7 at 1:03 a.m., an officer witnessed a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation. The officer attempted to detain the bicyclist, but the bicyclist refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The suspect eventually stopped and a computer search revealed the bicyclist had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
May 7 at 10:34 a.m., a caller in the 800 block E. Central reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 7 at 12:24 p.m., an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian was reported in the area of Myrtle and Cedar. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence and the pedestrian was suffering from injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital by MFD for treatment. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Fire
May 7 at 2:55 p.m., an employee from a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck reported a vehicle on fire in their yard. Officers and MFD responded and extinguished the fire. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 7 at 6:12 p.m., a caller in the 1300 block of S. Primrose reported her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 8 at 4:27 a.m., a caller in a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject had locked himself inside a lobby bathroom and was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and were able to gain access into the restroom. A computer search revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
May 8 at 6:01 a.m., a victim in the 1600 block of Alamitas reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 8 at 9:08 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of N. Magnolia stated there was man possibly having a medical emergency. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was not having a medical emergency. A computer search revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 8 at 9:34 a.m., a passerby in the 1200 block of S. Fifth reported a subject in the area with what looked like a gun. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who admitted to have a BB gun. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Residential Burglary
May 8 at 11:44 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Hillcrest reported that her home had been broken into. Officers arrived and no one was located inside the home. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 8 at 4:23 p.m., while patrolling the 1800 block of S. Mountain an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the officer made contact with the driver who was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Shoplifting /Trespass – Suspect Arrested
May 8 at 10:23 p.m., an employee of a store in the 900 block of W. Duarte reported a male adult subject had just taken merchandise from the store without paying. Officers arrived and located the suspect, but the employee did not desire prosecution, he only wanted the suspect advised not to return and a trespass notice issued. Several minutes later, the suspect returned to the store and stole additional items, the employee at that time desired prosecution. He was arrested and taken into custody.
