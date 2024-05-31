News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Flags Flown Upside Down at Library Park Following Trump Conviction

In the wake to the Trump conviction, dozens of the Memorial Day flags in Library Park were switched to fly upside down, which is considered a signal of distress. Details

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

1 comment:

  1. AnonymousMay 31, 2024 at 3:05 PM

    Sorry, Mrs. Alito, nowadays it’s considered a signal of MAGA idiocy. The Trump cultists who decided to mess with this public Memorial Day display need to grow up and show some respect.

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)