Flags Flown Upside Down at Library Park Following Trump Conviction

In the wake to the Trump conviction, dozens of the Memorial Day flags in Library Park were switched to fly upside down, which is considered a signal of distress. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
Sorry, Mrs. Alito, nowadays it’s considered a signal of MAGA idiocy. The Trump cultists who decided to mess with this public Memorial Day display need to grow up and show some respect.
