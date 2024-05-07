Rayne - An Affectionate Bundle of Energy and Love

Rayne is a delightful two-year-old Pit Bull mix with a heart as big as her affectionate nature. Rayne is a bundle of energy and love, ready to shower her forever family with endless kisses and tail wags.
Rayne is more than just a pretty face; she's a smart cookie too! Her eagerness to learn and please makes her a joy to train, whether it's mastering basic commands or picking up new tricks.
With a bit of patience and positive reinforcement, Rayne will quickly become your four-legged star pupil, eager to show off her skills at every opportunity.
Rayne is a soft-hearted sweetheart who thrives on love and attention. She adores snuggling up on the couch for movie nights or joining you on outdoor adventures, soaking up every moment spent with her beloved humans. Rayne may want to be the only dog in the household, but her big personality will make it seem like she’s ten dogs!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment