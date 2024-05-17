News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Convert Monroe School to Spanish Dual-Immersion; Wild Rose to English Only; Completely New High School Graduation Requirements

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...

~ Consider a proposal to convert Monroe Elementary to a Spanish dual immersion-only school and Wild Rose School of Creative Arts to an English-only arts school beginning in the 2025-2026 school year.

~ Apparently consider replacing traditional high school graduation requirements with alternatives.

The content of this document, labeled "High School Graduation Requirements," has been revised by completely crossing out everything except for a form for veterans and Japanese American citizens to receive a diploma.

Instead, there are two new documents, here and here, that give alternatives to gaining credits for graduation, specifically: a practical demonstration of skills, taking courses offered by regional occupational centers, independent study, work experience, private instruction, college correspondence courses, and military service.

- Brad Haugaard

