Gentle Blue Loves a Sunny Spot, and a Tasty Treat Will Win His Heart

Meet Blue, a strikingly handsome 5-year-old Siamese cat with mesmerizing blue eyes. He will surely capture your heart at first sight. Blue is a gentle soul who loves to bask in the sunlight, often found curled up in the coziest spots of the house, enjoying a peaceful nap.
Blue loves interacting with his human friends, but it can take him a little bit of time to get to know them. His shyness can be quickly overcome with a tasty treat or two, so with a patience and time, he’ll be your BFF before you can blink.
Blue will thrive best in a calm and loving environment where he can feel safe and secure.
If you are looking for a loyal, loving, and beautiful companion, Blue is the perfect addition to your family!
June is Adopt A Cat Month, and thanks to a generous donor, Blue and all other adult cats at Pasadena Humane can be adopted at no charge throughout the month!
The normal adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
