Monrovia to Present as All-America City Finalist

For the second consecutive year, Monrovia is contending for the All-America City award by the National Civic League, one of 20 communities vying for the honor. Next week, a group of city staff and more than 20 residents will attend the event in Denver. The theme is "Strengthening Democracy through Innovative Action," and the city will highlight the Monrovia Area Partnership Program, the KGEM station which fosters discussion on city issues, and the Third Grade Field Trip program with Monrovia Unified School District to teach young students about democracy. The city will present here on Saturday, June 8, at 3:55 p.m. Mountain Time.
- Brad Haugaard
