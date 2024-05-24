News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Historic Walking Tour of Old Monrovia May 25
Monrovia Historic Preservation Group will host an historic walking tour along Myrtle Avenue on Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m. from the southeast corner of Myrtle and Palm. The two-hour tour costs $5 per person.
- Brad Haugaard
