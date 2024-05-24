News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Historic Walking Tour of Old Monrovia May 25


Monrovia Historic Preservation Group will host an historic walking tour along Myrtle Avenue on Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m. from the southeast corner of Myrtle and Palm. The two-hour tour costs $5 per person.

- Brad Haugaard

