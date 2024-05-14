Four-Year-Old Simba Can't Wait to Meet You

Simba is so handsome and sweet! He’s four years old, his tail wags a mile a minute and he can’t wait to meet you!
This handsome guy has become a volunteer and staff favorite at Pasadena Humane. One of his adoring fans has even sponsored his adoption fee! He’s quiet, mellow, but also ready to have fun.
Simba has been spending time in a foster home, and the foster family has given us a lot of information about him. They’ve described him as a playful, mellow and gentle giant. He has been wary of new dogs, but he has been playing happily with some who he has gotten to know.
He’s also done very well with training. He loves treats, so that’s great motivation for him to learn new things. He’s also super cuddly and is quick to hop up on the couch for some snuggling. Bonus- he's already house-trained!
Simba is ready to be your very own king of the jungle!
Pasadena Humane will have a Free Adoption Day on Saturday, May 25th from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. All dogs, cats and critters are eligible. Pet licensing fees may apply.
The normal adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30, and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
