City Hall: Online Billing Restored, Phones Upgrades; New Web Address

Three big tech improvements at City Hall.
1. Monrovia's utility billing system has been restored after a two-month outage. Rebuilt data and network connections will allow utility bills for March, April, and May to be sent weekly from May 27, 2024. Sewer and water rate increases are postponed to July 1, 2024.
2. City phone lines have been upgraded from copper to fiber. If you still have trouble connecting, email pio@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
3. The city has a new web address for its website: MonroviaCA.gov. If you go to the old web address it will simply forward you to the new domain name. The state made them do it.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment