School Board to Consider How to Divide District for School Board Elections

At a Monday, May 6, meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia School Board will hold a public hearing about how to geographically divide up the school district into sections, each of which will vote for one board member. Details. It will also will adopt a resolution indicating its criteria for dividing up the district. More details.
Then, at its Wednesday, May 8, meeting (agenda here), it will declare May 7 as National Day of the Teacher, and May 6-10, as National Teacher Appreciation Week. Details. Also, May 8, as National School Nurse Day, and May 19 - 25, as Classified School Employee Week.
- Brad Haugaard
