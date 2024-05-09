Monrovia Schools Selects Paula Hart Rodas As New Superintendent

Monrovia School District selects Paula Hart Rodas as new superintendent. Here is the announcement letter from the district:
Dear Monrovia Unified families, staff, and community,
Last night, during our board meeting, the Board of Education had the pleasure of announcing the appointment of our new superintendent, Dr. Paula Hart Rodas. We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hart Rodas in her new role, and we believe her extensive experience and dedication will significantly benefit our community.
Dr. Paula Hart Rodas brings 28 years of exemplary service to Southern California public schools. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a deep commitment to fostering environments that prioritize open communication, continuous improvement, and holistic student growth.
In her current role as Director of Secondary Educational Services for Monrovia Unified School District, Dr. Hart Rodas has already made significant contributions to our educational community since 2022. Before this, she held various leadership positions, including Principal of Lawndale High School and Vice Principal of several esteemed institutions.
Dr. Hart Rodas's involvement with CIF has been instrumental in shaping athletic opportunities for students statewide. Beginning in July 2024, she will serve the California Interscholastic Federation—Southern Section (CIF-SS) as President of the CIF-SS Executive Committee and the California Interscholastic Federation’s State Federated Council as President-Elect of the State Executive Committee. She was recently named Woman of the Year by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Commission for Women for her work advancing athletics opportunities for girls in California.
Dr. Hart Rodas's educational journey is as impressive as her professional achievements. She holds degrees from renowned institutions such as California State University (CSU), Long Beach, CSU Dominguez Hills, and Pepperdine University, where she earned her Doctorate in Educational Leadership, Administration, and Policy.
Outside of her professional endeavors, Dr. Hart Rodas finds support and joy in her loving family, which includes her husband, children, stepchildren, grandchildren, and the family cats!
As we embark on this new chapter together, Flint Fertig will continue to serve as the interim superintendent until Dr. Hart Rodas assumes the full responsibilities of her role on July 1st.
Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Dr. Hart Rodas, the new superintendent of Monrovia Schools!
