Neighbor Treasure Block Party for Pat Ostrye

Monrovia's ninth Neighborhood Treasure, Pat Ostrye, will be honored on Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 300 N Alta Vista. Mary "Pat" Ostrye was the first woman elected to the Monrovia City Council and the city's first elected mayor. Her achievements include establishing Monrovia Meals-on-Wheels, Dial-a-Ride, a home library, and a federally funded senior lunch program. She later served as city clerk and city treasurer. The celebration will feature an art unveiling and a block party. For questions, email kzessau@ci.monrovia.ca.us or call 932-5564.
- Brad Haugaard
