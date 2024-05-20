A Moment in Monrovia History: The Floradora Girls

Here are "The Floradora Girls" at Monrovia Day, May 1936. L to R: Mrs. Rex Harbert, Elinor Scoville, Mrs. Clifton B. Homan, Mrs. Charles F. Davis, Mrs. C. Taylor Renaker, Mrs. Ranney C. Draper, Mrs. James P. Bowers, Mrs. Roger P. Dyck, Mrs. Weed Hall? [perhaps her mother, Mrs. B.F. Roberts]. They certainly look floral.
Anybody know anything about the Floradora Girls? From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
Glad you asked . . . the original Floradora Girls were the chorus line of a hit Broadway show in 1899 called "Floradore." In 1930, Marion Davies starred in the movie "The Floradora Girl" and the name entered the popular lexicon -- throughout the 30s there were Floradora dancers, a Floradora singing group, and a lineup of toddler floradoras appeared in the "Our Gang Follies" movie of 1936. That same year, 1936, Helen Harbert organized a group of local women to provide the entertainment at the Monrovia Day breakfast -- dressed in Gay 90s attire, they called themselves the Floradora Girls.Reply
I asked and received. Thanks, Dick!