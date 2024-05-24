Monrovian Ron Husband To Be Honored by Citrus College

Monrovia's Ron Husband will be honored by Citrus College on Friday, June 7, at 6 p.m. as the 2024 Citrus College Distinguished Alumni. Husband was the first African American animator and supervising animator at Walt Disney Studios, with a 38-year tenure that includes credits for "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," "The Little Mermaid," "Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin," and "The Lion King." He retired in 2013 and now teaches at several institutions. Recently recognized with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award by President Joe Biden. RSVP at foundation@citruscollege.edu or 626-914-8825 by May 31.
