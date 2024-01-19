News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Workshop on Tree Pruning Tomorrow, Saturday
There will be a fruit tree care and pruning mini-workshop tomorrow, Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. at the Monrovia Community Garden (303 W Colorado Blvd). Free. For more information, email info@monroviacommunitygarden.org
- Brad Haugaard
