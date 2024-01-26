City Proposes Higher Monthly Sewer and Water Bill - Estimated $7.71 For Single Family Residences

Monrovia is proposing to increase sewer and water rates an estimated $7.71 per month Sewer and water rates haven't been adjusted since 2020 and 2022, respectively, according to City Manager Dylan Feik, and since the last updates, costs for operating both utilities have increased. Above is an estimated monthly increase for a single-family residential customer based on 10 units of water usage. Discount programs will still be offered to seniors, veterans, low-income, and Lifeline customers. Details.
