Captain - A Regal But Friendly German Shepherd

Captain is a regal German Shepherd who is as nice as he is handsome! Captain is about 4 years old, and ready to be someone’s best buddy!
Captain has been out on a number of field trips and he’s become a favorite of the Pasadena Humane volunteers. He is very friendly around all the people he’s met, even a curious toddler - he's been an ideal ambassador!
He walks right by your side and is completely relaxed while you take a leisurely walk in the neighborhood. When you stop for a break, he sits right by your side and takes it all in.
Captain appears to have done some training and responds very well to training cues. He’s one smart cookie!
Captain is ready to go home with you- he's available for a 10-day adoption trial as well to make sure he’s a good fit for your home!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment
only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Limited same-day appointments are available during weekend Visiting Hours. Check website for times. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
