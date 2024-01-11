Monrovia's Jewish Federation to Hold Holocaust Vigil in Pasadena

The Monrovia-based Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys, with the City of Pasadena, will hold a 25-hour Holocaust vigil, "Every Person Has a Name," on Jan. 27-28 at Pasadena City Hall to commemorate UN International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The event, addressing the rise in antisemitism, begins with a commemoration ceremony, then a 24-hour name-reading vigil of Holocaust victims. There will also be an exhibition titled, "The Righteous Among the Nations," from Israel’s National Holocaust Museum showcasing those who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust. The vigil is open to the public, with opportunities to participate in name reading. For more information or to volunteer, visit the Jewish Federation
or call 626.445.0810.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment