News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Water and Sewer Rates Will Likely Go Up; Blood Drive Jan. 25; Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Will Screen Film

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:

~ The Monrovia City Council will consider raising water and sewer rates, which have not been adjusted since 2018 for water rates and 2020 for sewer rates. Feik cites a recent study that notes high inflationary costs of operating public utilities. The adjustments will support sewer and water infrastructure, and will fund capital improvements. Monrovia, which he said has some of the lowest water and sewer fees in the region, will continue to offer discounts to seniors, veterans, and Lifeline customers. Feik did not indicate how much fees might go up.

~ The Monrovia Police Department will host this year's Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Community Center. Those who give blood will be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, with access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the Super Bowl, round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, three-night accommodations, plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses. To schedule an appointment,  go here , enter sponsor code “BOB24" and scroll down to January 25. Or, call (800) 733-2767. 

~ This Sunday, January 14, at 2:30 p.m., the Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association will show the film "100 Years From Mississippi," a true story about Mamie Kirkland and Sun Tarabu Batserai- a story of resilience, forgiveness, memory, and hope.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)