Water and Sewer Rates Will Likely Go Up; Blood Drive Jan. 25; Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Will Screen Film

~ The Monrovia Police Department will host this year's Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Community Center. Those who give blood will be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, with access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the Super Bowl, round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, three-night accommodations, plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses. To schedule an appointment, go here , enter sponsor code “BOB24" and scroll down to January 25. Or, call (800) 733-2767.
~ This Sunday, January 14, at 2:30 p.m., the Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association will show the film "100 Years From Mississippi," a true story about Mamie Kirkland and Sun Tarabu Batserai- a story of resilience, forgiveness, memory, and hope.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment