Monrovia Police: They Steal Ring Off Her Finger; She Drove Around With Him On Car Roof; Shoplifter Returns for More; Robber Slashes Store Employee With Box Cutter; Intoxicated Drivers; Etc.
Drug Arrest / Warrant Arrest – Suspects Arrested
December 21 at 12:20 a.m., a resident in the area of Central and Alta Vista reported suspicious subject looking into vehicles. Officers arrived and located the subjects. A computer search revealed that both subjects had warrants for their arrest and both were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspects Arrested
December 21 at 4:28 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of E. Huntington when he saw a bicyclist in violation of a vehicle code. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted the subject. A computer search revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
December 21 at 8:18 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Wildrose called to report his vehicle’s window smashed and items missing. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
December 21 at 8:52 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Linwood called to report that the lock to his storage unit in his property had been broken into and items were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
December 21 at 8:17 p.m. a domestic violence incident was reported in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The caller reported a female and male subject arguing, while the female subject was driving around a parking lot with the male subject on top of the vehicle. Officers arrived and located the male victim who stated the girlfriend battered him. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
December 21 at 8:31 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported officer responded a female subject punching themselves in the face. Officers arrived and located the female subject and determined she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Robbery
December 22 at 12:02 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of E. Lime was talking to a male and female subject when they slipped a ring off her finger and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Tampering
December 22 at 12:08 p.m., a witness in the 100 block of E. Evergreen reported a suspicious female subject. The female subject was seen walking towards mailboxes with a large bag. Officers arrived and located the female subject. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Incident
December 22 at 12:53 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the 400 block of W. Duarte between an electric scooter and a vehicle. The electric scooter rider suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Grand Theft Auto
December 22 at 4:32 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1300 block of S. Mountain called to report a customer’s vehicle was stolen from the service area. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 23 at 2:17 a.m., while patrolling the area of Huntington and Ivy officers observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. Officers conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms on being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
December 25 at 12:55 a.m., a victim the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista called to report that a subject had just stolen something from his vehicle and then brandished a knife when confronted. Officers arrived and located the suspect a short distance away. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 25 at 10:15 a.m., a caller in the area of Foothill and Ivy called to report that he was being followed by a subject. Officers located the subject and conducted a traffic stop. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence
December 26 at 5:31 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of E. Lemon regarding a domestic violence report. The reporting party advised she had an argument with her estranged husband and he punched her in the face. The husband fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 26 at 10:30 a.m., officers were patrolling the 600 block of W. Huntington when they saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. The officers conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who displayed sings of being under the influence. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 26 at 10:09 p.m., while patrolling the 200 block of S. Myrtle officers observed a vehicle in violation of a traffic code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 27 at 10:27 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of Mountain and Duarte when they observed a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who displayed sings of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Possession of Stolen Property – Suspect Arrested
December 27 at 1:34 p.m., a caller in a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report that a suspect stole items and fled. Officers arrived and located the suspect. An investigation determined that the suspect was in possession of stolen property. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Robbery
December 27 at 5:30 p.m., a robbery was reported in a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington. The suspect entered the business grabbed items and while exiting shoved an employee. No injuries were reported. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
December 27 at 6:37 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Chestnut called to report that her home had been burglarized. The unknown suspect(s) made entry through a bathroom window. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
December 28 at 10:29 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of Violet said that her vehicle was stolen and it pinged in Monrovia. She reported that she was standing next to it while was parked on the street. Officers arrived and recovered the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
December 28 at 5:50 p.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Myrtle and Foothill. Officers arrived, located the vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 28 at 6:08 p.m., a male subject walked into the MPD lobby to surrender himself. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 28 at 10:21 p.m., an officer observed a bicyclist commit a traffic violation and initiated a traffic stop. A computer search revealed the bicyclist had several bench warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
December 29 at 1:30 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report that a male subject was concealing fragrances. Officers arrived and the subject was detained as he was exiting the business. The subject was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Theft
December 29 at 3:57 p.m., the caller was shopping in the 700 block of E. Huntington, someone reached into her purse and took her cell phone. She didn't realize it until she was getting ready to leave. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
December 29 at 6:37 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report a possible a shoplifting in progress. The possible suspect left the store, then returned several hours later to complete the theft. Officers arrived and located the suspect outside the store. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
December 29 at 9:50 p.m., an officer was patrolling a parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain when he was flagged down by a business employee regarding a possible shoplifter inside the store. While the officer was speaking to the employee, the suspect exited and was immediately detained while in possession of stolen property. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery / Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
December 30 at 5:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of S. Peck regarding a male subject trying to force his way into his mother’s home. Officers arrived and located the subject who was found to be in possession of an illegal baton. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
December 30 at 11:58 a.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Mountain and Central. Officers arrived, located the vehicle with the driver inside, and conducted a traffic stop. A felony traffic stop was conducted and the driver was taken into custody. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense / Destruction of Evidence – Suspect Arrested
December 30 at 11:47 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Primrose and Lime observed a bicyclist traveling in the wrong lane and without any visible lights. They conducted a traffic stop and identified the bicyclist as a known parolee. During a search of his person they located drug paraphernalia. The parolee grabbed the paraphernalia and destroyed it before it could be secured. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
December 31 at 3:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported in the 600 block of E. Colorado. Officers arrived and determined a family gathering was taking place where one of the members became intoxicated and was involved in a physical altercation. All parties were uncooperative. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
December 31 at 10:13 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Hillcrest reported their vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
December 31 at 10:18 p.m., a witness in the 1500 block reported a disturbance. Officers arrived and determined that a heavily intoxicated male subject caused visible injuries to his girlfriend. The male subject was arrested, but was too intoxicated for booking and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
January 1 at 2:25 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 400 block of W. Colorado when he saw a male subject laying on the ground. He checked on the welfare of the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. The suspect was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering.
Violently Resisting Officers – Suspect Arrested
January 1 at 2:46 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Lemon and Primrose when he saw an intoxicated female subject that was trying to get into a vehicle. The officer detained the subject and determined that she was too intoxicated to care for herself. When the officers arrested the suspect, she punched and kicked officers, causing an injury to one of the officers. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
January 1 at 6:20 a.m., a victim in the 1800 block of 6th reported that her ex-boyfriend was causing a disturbance. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. An investigation revealed the ex-boyfriend shoved the victim during an argument. When the victim's juvenile son tried to intervene, the suspect strangled him and left red marks on his neck. Officers located the subject, arrested him, and took him into custody.
Robbery
January 1 at 9:53 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington regarding a late report of a robbery. The robbery had occurred approximately an hour prior. Employees stated that a female subject entered the store and concealed multiple items. When an employee confronted her she slashed at the employee with a box cutter, cutting one of his fingers. The employee pushed the female away and she fled. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
January 2 at 8:06 a.m., a caller in the 800 block of Encino reported his vehicle's tires were slashed during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
January 2 at 2:37 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of E. Colorado reported she had been scammed into purchasing a vehicle loan by a fake company. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen License Plate
January 2 at 4:08 p.m., a caller in the 2600 block of S. Myrtle reported his license plate had been stolen from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
January 2 at 5:18 p.m., a non-injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Shamrock and Colorado. One of the vehicle’s failed to yield to traffic as they entered the roadway and caused a collision. The driver at fault was cited.
Residential Burglary
January 3 at 2:42 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Mayflower called to report that someone had broken into her home, stole items, and vandalized her home. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
January 3 at 10:03 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Pomona called to report that her ex-boyfriend came to her residence and during an argument physically assaulted her. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
January 3 at 11:22 a.m., a petty theft was reported in the 900 block of S. 5th. The victim reported returning to her hotel room and discovering her wallet had been stolen. It is unknown how the suspect accessed the inside of the room. This investigation is continuing.
Stalking
January 3 at 11:27 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of N. Mayflower reported her ex- boyfriend broke into her residence while she was sleeping, started an argument with her, and slapped her. An Emergency Protective Order was granted. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
January 3 at 11:49 a.m., a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill reported finding a credit card "skimming" device attached to their credit card payment terminal. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
January 3 at 2:18 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of E. Pomona reported that her information number was used to open a credit card. This investigation is continuing.
Theft / Warrants / Drug Offense – Suspects Arrested
January 3 at 6:07 p.m., a retail store in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report two subjects inside the store were concealing items on their persons and attempting to leave. Officers arrived and detained one of the subjects outside of the store and another one inside of the store. A records check of both subjects revealed they had warrants for their
