Monrovia Police: Arsonist Arrested at Fire; Man Lunges at Woman With Box Cutter; Missing Person Arrested; Suicidal Woman Turns Herself In; Vehicle Runs Stop Sign, Knocks Over Car; Sleeping Driver Rolls His Truck; Etc.

Vehicle Burglary
January 4 at 10:27 a.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported that while shopping inside of a business his vehicle was broken into and tools were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Unlawful Burning / No Bail / False Personation – Suspect Arrested
January 4 at 12:04 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Central and Shamrock saw a subject near an open fire along a retaining wall. The officer attempted to make contact with the subject, but he fled as the officer approached and located nearby. A computer check revealed he was on parole for arson and had a no bail warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
January 4 at 12:31 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of S. Myrtle regarding a disturbing subject. The caller stated a male subject lunged at her while holding a box cutter. Officers arrived and determined he was a danger to others and was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Petty Theft
January 4 at 1:29 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Foothill called to report that a female subject stole from a business. The female subject fled prior to the officer's arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
January 4 at 9:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Myrtle and Huntington regarding a person lying face down on the ground. Officers arrived and located the subject and determined he was heavily intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
January 4 at 10:13 p.m., a retail store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a subject was in the process of stealing items. As officers arrived on scene the subject exited the store, where he was quickly detained after attempting to run. The stolen property was returned to the store. A search of the subject revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
January 4 at 10:42 p.m., officers detained a subject in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle for being in a park after hours. A computer search revealed she was reported missing. She was arrested, issued a citation, removed from the missing persons system, and released at the scene.
Mental Evaluation
January 5 at 12:18 p.m., a female subject walked into the MPD lobby and informed staff she was suicidal. An officer spoke with the individual and transported her to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
Grand Theft Auto
January 5 at 12:47 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of S. Myrtle reported his vehicle was taken without her permission. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
January 5 at 3:23 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report a shoplifting. Officers arrived and detained several subjects. An investigation revealed only one of the subjects shoplifted. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 5 at 6:10 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Lemon and California. Officers arrived and determined one of the vehicles went through a stop sign and collided with another vehicle, causing it to overturn.
Vehicle Burglary
January 5 at 7:11 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of Violet called to report that his vehicle had been broken into and items were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Receiving Stolen Property / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 5 at 8:35 p.m., officers were alerted to the area of Madison and Foothill regarding a vehicle involved in a crime. Officers arrived and located the vehicle in the 100 block of E. Lime with two subjects inside. A high risk traffic stop was conducted and two subjects were removed from the vehicle. An investigation revealed the vehicle was full of stolen property and a computer search revealed warrants for both subjects. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest
January 5 at 11:16 p.m., while patrolling the area of Magnolia and Evergreen, an officer observed a bicyclist commit several traffic violations. The officer conducted a traffic stop and a computer search revealed the bicyclist had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Resisting Arrest / Delaying an Officer – Suspect Arrested
January 5 at 11:17 p.m., a fight was reported in the 400 block of S. Myrtle where a subject brandished a weapon. Officers arrived and located the subject who was not following officers’ commands. Officers were able to detain him and the weapon was not located. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
January 5 at 11:28 p.m., while officers were investigating a call of a fight in the 400 block of S. Myrtle, a friend of one of the parties involved in the fight continually obstructed officers while they were trying to conduct an investigate. It was apparent that the subject was too intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
January 6 at 7:07 a.m., a caller in the 1000 block of Royal Oak reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Lost / Stolen Plate
January 6 at 3:00 p.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Foothill and Madison. Officers arrived and located the vehicle as it pulled into a parking lot. Officers made contact with the driver and removed him from the vehicle. An investigation determined that the vehicle had a stolen plate which did not belong to the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Robbery
January 6 at 4:34 p.m., a male and female subject walked into a retail store in the 500 block of W. Huntington and stole property. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 7 at 7:12 a.m., a business in the 3200 block of Peck reported a grand theft. An investigation revealed that property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
January 7 at 8:18 a.m., a victim in the 1000 block of E. Lemon reported a vehicle burglary. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
January 7 at 10:06 a.m., a stolen vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Almond. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
January 7 at 10:11 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Palm reported their vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 7 at 10:16 a.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Magnolia and Olive. A driver fell asleep and collided with two parked vehicles. The truck rolled over and the driver was trapped inside. MFD responded and removed the driver from the vehicle who complained of pain. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
January 7 at 11:23 a.m., a victim in the area of Primrose and Lemon reported that two of her parked vehicles were hit sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
January 7 at 11:39 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 900 block of Ocean View. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Vehicle Burglary
January 7 at 2:57 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Lemon reported that his vehicle was burglarized. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery
January 7 at 3:15 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that his ex-girlfriend assaulted him in a parking structure in the 200 block of W. Pomona. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
January 7 at 6:22 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 500 block of Linwood. A victim reported that his parked car was hit and the driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 7 at 9:55 p.m., employees of a retail store in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report that two subjects who appeared intoxicated were loading up a cart with property and appeared to be ready to leave without paying. The suspects were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 8 at 1:12 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check in the area of Myrtle and Colorado regarding a subject sleeping on a bench. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer search revealed the subject had several warrants for his arrest. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
January 8 at 3:01 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 600 block of Bradbury when he discovered a stolen vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 9 at 9:33 a.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Spanner an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and a computer check revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Robbery
January 9 at 9:43 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of W. Hillcrest reported that he was pushed from behind while he was loading items into his vehicle and dropped a bag containing money. The suspect fled with the bag and was prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
January 9 at 2:49 p.m., a caller in 700 block of E. Huntington reported two female adult subjects stealing items. Officers arrived and located the subjects as they were fleeing. A computer search revealed both subjects had active warrants. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence / Non-Injury Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
January 9 at 7:02 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Colorado and Alta Vista when he saw a motorist collide into another motorist. Officers made contact with both drivers and suspect one of the driver’s was under the influence. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Critical Missing Adult – Located
January 9 at 10:42 p.m., a staff member at a facility in the 100 block of S. Myrtle reported one of their residents missing. Officers searched the area and located the female subject nearby.
Injury Traffic Collison
January 10 at 8:25 a.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Myrtle and Evergreen. Officers and MFD arrived and contacted the parties involved. One of the involved parties complained of pain and was treated at the scene.
Injury Traffic Collison
January 10 at 9:11 a.m., a caller in the area of Mayflower and Duarte reported an injury traffic collision. Officers and MFD arrived and made contact with the parties involved. One of the parties complained of pain and was treated at the scene.
No comments:
Post a Comment