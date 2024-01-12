City Council to Consider Streamlining Housing Development Process; Charge Developers More to Minimize Traffic Impact

~ Streamlining the review of multi-family residential developments, as required by state law. The proposal would eliminate the conditional use permit requirement in zones that allow multi-family developments, and get rid of the requirement for some projects to be reviewed by the city's Development Review Committee. Details.
~ Increasing the amount it charges developers to minimize the traffic impact of their developments. City staff recommends increasing the Traffic Impact Fee to "$2,575 per net new afternoon peak hour trip." Details.
- Brad Haugaard
