Parking Lots South of Library Park To Be Repaired
The two parking lots directly south of Library Park between the 100 blocks of Lime and Lemon will be closed between Jan. 22-26 for demolition, then will be repaired in February. For details call Public Works at 256-8224.
- Brad Haugaard
1/19/2024
