Good Girl Jasmine - Loves People and Dogs

Jasmine is a beautiful bull terrier mix. She’s two years old, and full of fun! This beautiful girl is loving, cuddly and can’t wait to meet you!
Jasmine has been hanging out in a foster home, and her foster family says she’s doing well. They report that she's an excellent dog. She gets along with everyone in the family and is good with every dog she's met so far.
Jasmine appears to be crate-trained and responds to other training as well. She likes her toys but will happily give them to you if you want. What a good girl!
She’s only 35 pounds, so she’s the perfect size for snuggling on the couch next to you.
Jasmine and all other animals over 6 months old can be adopted for only $14 from February 8 – 18, during Pasadena Humane’s Make Your Heart Happy-Adopt A Pet promotion!
All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Daily adoption appointments
can be scheduled online. New adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Walk-in appointments are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00 beginning Monday, 2/6. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
