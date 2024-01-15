Space Exploration Event for School-Age Children Jan. 17

Monrovia Public Library, with Sidewalk Astronomers and Monrovia High Astronomy Club, will host a space exploration event this Wednesday, Jan. 17, 6-8 p.m. It will feature learning stations and telescope viewing of the moon and planets in Library Park. Suitable for school-aged children and families, and requires no reservation. If weather is cloudy, the event will be rescheduled for Feb. 15. For more information emai asimpson@ci.monrovia.ca.us or call 256-8269.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment