Affectionate Kilo Would Be a Great Ride-Along Companion

Five-year-old Kilo is such a good boy- and he knows it! He’s sweet and affectionate with a very calm demeanor.
Kilo has become a favorite of the volunteers at Pasadena Humane who have taken him out on several field trips. He walks well on leash, enjoys car rides, and always has a fun day out on his adventures. He’s quite fond of hiking, but really any excursion for him is a blast!
He has been known to sit calmly in the backseat of the car, his nose sticking out the window, serenely watching the trip unfold. He’ll then lay down for a nice nap at your feet. If you’re looking for a ride-along pal, Kilo would love to be it!
Kilo is eligible for the Seniors for Seniors program, so his adoption fee is waived for any adopter over 60.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Limited same-day appointments are available during weekend Visiting Hours. Check website for times. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
