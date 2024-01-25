Monrovia Police: Man Arrested Making Off With Gardening Truck; Man Punches Elderly Employee, Steals a Drink; Catalytic Converters Being Stolen; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 332 service events, resulting in 81 investigations.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
January 18 at 8:05 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 700 block of W. Huntington involving three parked vehicles. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 18 at 1:18 p.m., an injury traffic collision between a bicyclist and a vehicle was reported in the area of Mayflower and Huntington. The bicyclist sustained minor injuries and complained of pain. He was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
Reckless Driving
January 18 at 10:51 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1100 block of E. Huntington when he heard the sound of a vehicle driving recklessly. The vehicle was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
January 19 at 8:08 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Lemon reported that someone broke into his garage and stole his bike. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
January 19 at 8:32 a.m., a grand theft auto was reported in the 400 block of W. Palm. This investigation is counting.
Theft / Fraud
January 19 at 8:50 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Linwood reported that her purse was stolen from inside her vehicle. This investigation is counting.
Grand Theft
January 19 at 9:19 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of N. Fifth advised that sometime during the night, the catalytic converter to his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Pursuit / Felony Evading / Parole Hold – Suspect Arrested
January 19 at 10:49 a.m., a victim in the area of Grand and Foothill reported that his truck full of gardening equipment had just been stolen. Officers located the vehicle nearby as it was getting into the 210 freeway. When the vehicle exited the freeway, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and came to rest after it collided. The driver exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot and officers located him a short distance away. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Robbery / Elder Abuse
January 19 at 11:34 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle reported a robbery where he was injured. An investigation revealed that when the suspect entered the business with a backpack, the employee, who is elderly, put his hands on the backpack and told the suspect he could not enter with it. The suspect punched the employee in the face, entered the business, grabbed a drink and as he was about to exit, the victim got in front of the suspect to prevent him from leaving but the suspect pushed him out of the way and fled the scene. MFD responded and treated the employee at the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 19 at 11:48 a.m., a caller in the 800 block of W. Hillcrest reported that the catalytic converter to his vehicle was stolen while parked in his driveway. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft
January 19 at 4:04 p.m., the caller in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported mail stolen from her mailbox. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
January 19 at 4:17 p.m., a caller from a business in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle reported tools were stolen from inside of a work vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
January 19 at 10:30 p.m., officers were patrolling the 600 block of S. Shamrock and found two adults loitering in the park after hours. Both subjects were arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Shoplifting
January 19 at 11:10 p.m., an employee from a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male and female subject, entered the store, took merchandise and left without paying. The subjects were gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 20 at 10:30 a.m., a caller in the 3100 block of S. Peck reported the catalytic converter to his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 20 at 10:57 a.m., officers responded to the area of Duarte and Mayflower regarding a vehicle injury traffic collision. One of the parties sustained injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Mental Evaluation
January 20 at 12:07 p.m., a disturbing subject was reported in the 100 block of W. Central. The caller stated that his roommate was damaging property inside of the apartment. An investigation revealed the subject had damaged property inside of the residence with a hammer, and made suicidal statement to the officers about wanting to kill himself and hurt other people. It was determined he was a danger to himself and to others. He was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
January 20 at 6:13 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Sesmas reported his girlfriend had become upset with him and began hitting him. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed the girlfriend was the aggressor. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Criminal Threats / Vandalism
January 20 at 8:37 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of S. Ivy reported a male subject had just shattered the front window to his home and yelled that he was going to kill him. The resident said the subject was staying in the house, but the resident did not want him back in the house. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 21 at 1:36 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and Olive when he saw a motorist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the officer made contact with the driver who displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary – Suspects Arrested
January 21 at 6:13 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 100 block of W. Pomona regarding a burglary in progress. As officers were arriving a suspicious vehicle with several subjects inside was fleeing. The officer approached the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop with five subjects inside and property stolen from the business. The suspect were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
January 21 at 10:34 a.m., a caller in the 500 block of W. Maple reported that the catalytic converter to his vehicle was stolen sometime between January 18 and January 20. This investigating is continuing.
Vandalism
January 21 at 12:50 p.m., graffiti was reported on a wall in the 600 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 21 at 2:37 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of Melrose reported a theft from his vehicle in the 300 block of Melrose. The victim forgot to lock his vehicle and sometime between January 18 and January 21, someone entered his vehicle and property. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 22 at 5:15 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Monterey reported two male subjects were stealing the catalytic converter to her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
January 22 at 3:29 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Central called to report a male subject breaking things. Officers arrived and contacted the male subject. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Grand Theft Auto
January 22 at 6:03 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Duarte called to report his vehicle stolen. This investigation is counting.
Theft
January 22 at 9:03 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Montana. The victim reported the tailgate to his vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Unlawful Fire
January 23 at 1:48 a.m., an officer observed smoke coming from the 700 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and determined it was created by several subjects. The fire was extinguished by MFD and the subjects were cited for the violation.
Embezzlement
January 23 at 8:07 a.m., a business owner in the 900 block of W. Foothill called to report that a former employee had stolen business checks, forged signatures, and cashed them to his personal account. Officers contacted the subject, who admitted the theft and forgery. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run
January 23 at 7:36 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of E. Greystone called to report a vehicle struck his parked vehicle and the driver ran away. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
January 24 at 3:00 a.m., a female subject in the 600 block of E. Colorado called to report that her husband was arguing with her and abused her. Officers arrived and observed that both the male and female subject had been drinking. An investigation determined the couple had been arguing and the female subject hit the male subject numerous times. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
January 24 at 4:34 a.m., officers were alerted to a burglary in progress in the 1100 block of S. Shamrock. Officers arrived and the subjects were gone prior to officers arriving. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
January 24 at 8:03 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Violet called to report a theft. Items totaling more than $550 were stolen from his vehicle overnight. The victim reviewed surveillance camera footage, which captured the crime in progress. This investigation is continuing.
Loitering
January 24 at 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a call to the Boys and Girls Club regarding subjects sleeping at the front doors. The officers located 2 subjects sleeping by the front doors. They were identified and cited for loitering in a park after hours. This is the second time for one of them being cited for this same reason. They were both cited and released in the field. The subjects cleared the area without incident.
