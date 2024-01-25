News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Free Health Fair With Health Screenings Feb. 10
There will be a free Fit Fair and Clinic with health screenings at the Monrovia Community Center (119 W. Palm) Saturday, Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., sponsored by the Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association. Details
- Brad Haugaard
