Free Health Fair With Health Screenings Feb. 10

There will be a free Fit Fair and Clinic with health screenings at the Monrovia Community Center (119 W. Palm) Saturday, Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., sponsored by the Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association. Details here

- Brad Haugaard

