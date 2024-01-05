New Park Name Probably 'Satoru Tsuneishi Park'; Green Power Electricity; Homeless Count; Recycle Christmas Trees; Co-ed Basketball; Etc.

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ The planned park behind the new Chik-fil-A and Starbucks on Huntington will probably be called Satoru Tsuneishi Park, after the first Asian American to graduate from Monrovia Arcadia Duarte High School. Tsuneishi ran a fruit stand and farmed strawberries, and four of his sons served in World War II while the rest of his family went to internment camps. In the 1980s he participated in the Monrovia Days Parade as the oldest living graduate from MAD High School. The city received 19 park name recommendations.
~ Starting in March, homes and businesses will transition to Clean Power Alliance service and will automatically receive clean electricity. Go here for more information (including how to opt out).
~ If you want to volunteer for the annual homeless count, register here. Registration is encouraged, but you can just show up at the Monrovia Community Center on the night of the count. The count is coordinated by the LA Homeless Services Authority and will be held Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 8 p.m. to midnight. The data is used to design better programs and services for the homeless.
~ To recycle your Christmas tree, remove ornaments, tinsel, plastic bags, nails, lights, and plastic or metal stand and put it curbside on trash collection day. Trees will be collected through Jan. 13 and will be composted.
~ Winter Co-ed Basketball After School Youth Sports for Monrovia fourth and fifth graders. Program runs from Jan. 10 to March 29. Details here.
~ New hours for the E-Waste Recycling at Monrovia Public Works Yard - 600 S. Mountain Ave. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. For disposing of non-functioning electronic devices such as batteries, phones, computers, copiers, light bulbs, microwaves, televisions, etc.
~ See if your house qualifies for the state's Earthquake Brace and Bolt retrofit program to bolt older homes to their foundations. Details about the program, and signing up, here.
~ Garden plots are available at Monrovia's Community Garden. Details here. There will be an open house on Saturday, Jan. 20. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 777 E Greystone.
- Brad Haugaard
Dear Sir or Madam:ReplyDelete
I wish to opt out of the CPA program being mandated by the City of Monrovia (for those not alert enough to hear of the change or too indolent to do anything about it).
I wish to remain with SCE as my electricity provider.
"Green power" is neither green nor reliable. The antics of "green/clean power" ideologues make me want to stay well away from such Great Ideas. I am an accountant by trade and engineer by avocation, and distrust people who want to mandate my behavior and choices for "my own good". I understand much of the engineering and cost footprints of wind farms, solar fiascos and other Great Ideas of the cult.
Sincerely,
George H. Schirtzinger