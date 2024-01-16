Playful Chet Is Life of the Party - Dog Party or People Party

Chet is the life of the party wherever he goes! This handsome two-year-old extroverted husky is ready to make you his new BFF!
Chet knows how to work a room. He basks in attention from adults, kids, and other dogs. He is happiest when someone is petting him, brushing his luxurious coat, or, if you’re a dog, playing with him! He wants to play with nearly every dog he sees!
It appears that Chet is house-trained, and he has been working on training cues with the volunteers at Pasadena Humane. He’s not particularly treat-motivated, but he hasn’t found a toy that he doesn’t love, and he’ll go through all his tricks until you give it to him.
Chet is energetic, so having another large dog for him to play with would be nice. He has bonded quickly with some of the dogs he’s spent time with while out on field trips.
Chet is an all-around fun dude and he's ready to brighten up your days!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Limited same-day appointments are available during weekend Visiting Hours. Check website for times. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
