Monrovia Police: Driver Shoots Up Another Car; Woman Sets Her Clothing on Fire; Seller Conned With Counterfeit Money; Threatening With Gun; Drunks and Drugs; Etc.

Domestic Violence / Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
January 11 at 4:18 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 600 block of S. Mountain when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. A computer search of the license plate revealed the motorist was wanted for a domestic violence incident. The officer made contact with the motorist and confirmed the motorist was a wanted person. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
January 11 at 6:58 a.m., a caller in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle reported he wanted to harm himself. Officers arrived and located to subject and detained him. Officers determined he was a danger to himself. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 11 at 3:39 p.m., a caller in the area of Chestnut and Magnolia called to report a possible DUI driver in the area. Officers arrived and located a vehicle stopped illegally in the roadway. The driver was contacted and signs of intoxication were present. A DUI investigation determined the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Attempt Burglary
January 12 at 8:57 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Willowbrook called to report that someone tried breaking into his home. Two male subjects walked onto his property, into his backyard, turned off the resident’s electric power, and looked through a window. The resident yelled and the suspects fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 12 at 10:20 a.m., a caller in the area of Mountain and Lemon reported a vehicle blocking traffic in the area of Mountain and Lemon. Officers arrived and located the vehicle, and made contact with the driver. The driver displayed sings of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
January 12 at 11:03 a.m., a passerby reported vandalism on a plaque in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 12 at 1:07 p.m., a welfare check was requested in the 200 block of E. Foothill regarding a subject passed out on the floor. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer check revealed the subject had a no bail warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
January 12 at 3:32 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
January 13 at 12:52 a.m., officers patrolling the area of Myrtle and Walnut saw two subject lying on the ground and made contact with the subjects. An investigation revealed the subjects were too intoxicated to care for themselves. They were arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
January 14 at 12:15 a.m., while patrolling the 3100 block of S. Peck an officer saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
January 14 at 1:21 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle driving erratically. Officers arrived, located the vehicle in the area of Shamrock and Evergreen and conducted a traffic stop. A DUI investigation showed the driver was operating the vehicle while impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Burglary
January 14 at 3:18 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Pomona called to report that his vehicle had been broken into. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Dispute – Suspect Arrested
January 14 at 8:37 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of N. Garfield reported his niece was being physically abused by her partner. Officers arrived and made several attempts to have any occupants come outside. As she walked outside, a nearby resident reported a suspicious subject in their backyard. Officers arrived and located the suspect who was determined to be the partner. A computer revealed she had a warrant for her arrested. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
January 14 at 10:01 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of E. Royal Oaks called to report her vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Weapon Offense
January 14 at 6:18 p.m., a victim was inside a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill when he had a disagreement with a male subject. The subject threatened to shoot the victim, and flashed a gun. The suspect left prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Ex-Felon with Ammo – Suspect Arrested
January 15 at 12:15 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of S. Fifth reported a male subject was at her residence in violation of a court order. Officers arrived and determined a court order did not exist and an investigation revealed the male subject was an ex-felon in possession of ammunition. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
January 15 at 9:32 a.m., a caller in the 1200 block of S. Primrose called to report that someone had thrown a beer bottle through her window. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
January 15 at 10:45 a.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report that a number of propane tanks had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Illegal Fire / Warrants / Drugs – Suspect Arrested
January 15 at 12:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Pomona on a report of a subject setting a fire. Officers arrived and located a female subject had set her clothing on fire. A computer search revealed she had numerous warrant for her arrest and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 15 at 4:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a theft. The suspects involved were detained nearby. The store did not want prosecution for the theft, but one of the subjects involved had a bench warrant. She was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Elder Abuse – Suspect Arrested
January 15 at 4:43 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of S. Mountain called to report that she'd been battered by her daughter. They had been having arguments all night and throughout the day. When officers arrived the daughter had fled the location and they could not locate her. While the handling officer was obtaining an emergency protective order for the mother, the daughter returned. Assisting officers were able to locate and detain her. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Murder
January 15 at 6:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Alta Vista and Central regarding shots fired. An investigation determined two vehicles were involved in a road range incident and the driver of one of the vehicles shot at the victim vehicle numerous times. The occupants of the victim vehicle had two adults and three children. No injuries were reported. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 16 at 2:52 p.m., a business in the 800 block of S. Shamrock called to report an unknown subject loitering. Officers arrived and located the subject, who was known to the officers from prior contacts. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
January 16 at 9:22 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of E. Foothill said he parked vehicle was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
January 17 at 7:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Duarte regarding drug activity. An officer arrived and located the subjects. A computer search revealed one of the subject had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Mail Theft
January 17 at 8:02 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte called to report that mailboxes had been broken into and mail stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Counterfeit
January 17 at 10:49 p.m., a victim arranged to meet a male subject in the 100 block of Oak Grove who was interested in buying shoes from the victim. After the exchange the victim realized that the money used to make the purchase was counterfeit. This investigation is continuing.
