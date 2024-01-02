Rusty and His Octopus - Full of Playful Energy

If you’re looking for a fun companion to ring in the New Year, look no further than Rusty! This adorable guy is ready for everything from a long hike to a quiet snuggle on the couch watching the ball drop.
Rusty is about four years old and has a lot of exuberant, playful energy. He loves playing in the yard with his favorite squeaky toy, a purple octopus. He happily chases it around with it in his mouth- showing off that he’s retrieved it. He seems to forget the part about throwing it so he can chase it again.
When he gets in the right mood, he rolls over onto his back and will hold the toy in his front paws to get a back scratch while still playing. He’s quite resourceful!
We suspect that Rusty is already housetrained, and has also been working on training cues like “sit”, “down”, “touch” and “shake”. Rusty is ready to learn more with you today!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Limited same-day appointments are available during weekend Visiting Hours. Check website for
times. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
