Fellowship Church Moves to Smaller Venue

On Jan. 27, Monrovia's Fellowship Church, which has met in the Monrovia High School Auditorium for years, will be changing locations to Fellowship Center, the church's administrative offices at the northeast corner of Huntington and California. The letter announcing the move said the new space will be "intimate." The move to a smaller venue follows internal turmoil last year involving the main pastor being disciplined for sexting, for complaints about an unfriendly work environment and about how church funds were used.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment