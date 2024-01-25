Free Art, Magic, Music and Refreshments This Sunday at Community Center

Art, magic, music and refreshments will be at the Artist Alley Gallery Reception, from 2 to 5 p.m.this Sunday at the Monrovia Community Center, 119 W. Palm Ave. There will be new art on display and for sale by four Monrovia Association of Fine Arts artists, Karl Washington will perform his magic show, art from the Clifton and Santa Fe middle schools art competition will be on display, and there will be live music and refreshments donated by Rivanis Baking Company and the Wine of the Month Club. Free admission and all are welcome.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment