Monrovia Schools' Arts Promoter - Patrick Garcia - Is Retiring
After more than 30 years at the Monrovia School District, Patrick Garcia, Director of Performing Arts and Producing Artistic Director for the Taylor Performing Arts Center, is retiring.
- Brad Haugaard
